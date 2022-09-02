BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman fell to Jackson Friday night, 43-14.
Tomas Andujar and Willy Torres each scored touchdowns for the Spartans in the loss.
The Polar Bears were led by Jason Davide who finished the night with over 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Kejuan Robinson caught 10 passes in a losing effort for Boardman.
Boardman will visit Howland in week four.
