NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – On Dec. 10, Boardman was undefeated at 3-0. Eleven days later, the Spartans fell to 3-4 following their 53-44 setback Tuesday evening to Hoover.

The Spartans fell behind by 13 at the half (24-11). Boardman fought back to outscore the Vikings by four in the final 16 minutes (33-29).

Trey DePietro, Anthony Hightower and Luke Ryan all scored nine points apiece for Boardman. Brady DePietro added eight and Nico Holzschuh tallied seven points.

For Hoover (4-2), Tanner Ware led all scorers with 17 points (seven assists). Blake Ward and Elijah Barker were in double figures as well with 14 and 10 respectively.

Boardman returns to action on Dec. 28 when the team plays host to Poland.