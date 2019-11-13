Boardman duo bound for the college ranks

Noah Basista has signed his National Letter of Intent with Bucknell Swimming, while Mitchel Dunham signed with Walsh Cross-Country.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Boardman standout student athletes made their college choices official on Wednesday.



Noah Basista has signed his National Letter of Intent with Bucknell Swimming.

Basista hold five program records at Boardman including the 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke.

He is a 3-time Division I State Qualifier, and finished in eighth place in eighth place in the 100- breaststroke his junior campaign. His 100-breaststroke time was a new school record and a national All-American Time for the 2018-19 school year.

Basista was named the Northeast Ohio Aquatics Conference Swimmer of the Meet during the 2018-2019 conference championships. He was named the AAC Male Swimmer of the Year for the 2018-19 school year.

Mitchel Dunham officially signed with Walsh Cross-Country and Track.

Dunham previously posted the second fastest time in Boardman history, at 15:30.



In Track, Dunham was named All-Ohio in 2019. He is a 2-time Indoor Track State Qualifier, a 3-time regional qualifier in ourdoor track. He is the Mahoning County Champion in the 1600, 3200, and 4×800, and also the AAC Champion in the 3200 and the 4×800.

Dunham won the 2019 Northeast District Champion in the 4×800.



He was named All-State this Fall, and is a two-time state qualifier in both 2018 and 2019. Dunham was the 2019 OHSAA Northeast District Champions, the 2019 AAC Champion, the All American Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Year, and a 2019 Nike Cross-Country National Qualifier.