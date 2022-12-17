GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s girls basketball went into Girard for a Saturday afternoon game and came out with a big road win 47-32 over the Indians.

View the highlights from the game above.

Boardman’s Kenzie Riccitelli set the pace early for the Spartans with an offensive rebound and bucket to go up 9-4 early. They would take a 20-16 lead in the break.

Girard would cut into that lead most of the third quarter, with a few Allison Durkin baskets with assists from Sieasia Triplett to go down 4.

But Sarah Bero would be an X-factor for the Spartans late, finishing through contact a couple times to extend the Boardman lead late during a fourth quarter run.

Girard drops to 5-3 on the season, while Boardman improves to 4-3 and are in the middle of a three-game win streak.