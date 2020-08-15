Boardman cross country teams host time trials

The teams weren't sure if they were going to have a season but this way, athletes could post a time to help their chances at running in college

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys and girls cross country teams hosted a time trial Friday night at Boardman High School.

The idea came about when the teams weren’t sure if they were going to have a season. This way, athletes could post a time to help their chances at running in college.

The Spartans boys team finished 12th in Regionals last year and return nearly everyone from the squad.

The team is hoping to make this an annual event ahead of each season.

Boardman’s cross country teams open the season August 25.