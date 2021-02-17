Boardman completes perfect conference slate; Spartans win 28th straight league game

The Spartans improve to 14-5 overall on the season and 8-0 in the conference

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team polished off a perfect conference schedule with a 59-43 win over Canfield Tuesday night.

Boardman has now won 28 consecutive league games.

Ethan Andersen led the way for the Spartans with 32 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.



Anthony Hightower added 13 points and three steals. D.J. Evans tallied six points and three rebounds. Ben Alvarico scored four points.

Luke Ryan and Spencer Smith chipped in with two points apiece to round out the scoring.

Pat Birch’s team returns to action on Friday against Ursuline.

The Spartans improve to 14-5 overall on the season and 8-0 in the conference.