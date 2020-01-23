Boardman boys remain atop latest edition of WKBN Power Rankings

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top 10 high school boys basketball teams in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight week, Boardman is the top ranked team in our WKBN boys high school basketball Power Rankings.

1.) Boardman (11-1)

Previous Rank – 1st

The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season to Green on Sunday, then bounced back with a 19 point win over Warren Harding. Boardman has now beaten all four teams in the AAC by an average of 23 points per game this season.

2.) McDonald (14-1)

Previous Rank – 3rd

The Blue Devils have more wins than any team in the Valley this season, including victories over two teams in our Power Rankings (Bristol and Sebring). Senior Zach Rasile also ranks sixth now on Ohio’s all-time scoring list, 24 points from passing LeBron James.

3.) Hickory (12-3)

Previous Rank – 2nd

The Hornets are a perfect (10-0) in league and have won eight in a row. Hickory scored a season-high 86 points against George Junior in their last game.

4.) Newton Falls (13-1)

Previous Rank – 5th

The Tigers have now won 11 in a row, the longest winning streak in the Valley. Newton Falls has also beaten all six of their league opponents in the All-American Conference.

5.) Struthers (10-1)

Previous Rank – 6th

The Wildcats only loss this season remains that 1-point setback to Poland earlier this month. The rematch this Friday night will be live on MyYTV as part of our WKBN Game of the Week.

6.) Chaney (11-3)

Previous Rank – 9th

The Cowboys are up three sports this week and remain undefeated in league play. Chaney can clinch a share of the Steel Valley Conference title this Friday with a win against Ursuline.

7.) Kennedy Catholic (10-4)

Previous Rank – 4th

The Golden Eagles drop three spots after suffering their fourth loss of the season, a 19-point setback to Spire on Tuesday. Kennedy is still (3-0) in league play, with a big matchup coming up against Erie McDowell this Friday night.

8.) Southern (12-1)

Previous Rank – 10th

The Indians’ only loss of the season remains that 62-51 setback to Columbiana earlier this month. Since then, Southern has won their last three league games by an average of 31 points per contest.

9.) Bristol (9-3)

Previous Rank – 7th

The Panthers drop two spots after back-to-back losses to Ursuline and McDonald. Bristol is still undefeated (8-0) against teams in the Northeastern Athletic Conference and winning by an average of 33 points per game.

10.) Columbiana (12-3)

Previous Rank – 8th

The Clippers drop two spots after suffering their first league loss, a 69-65 setback to Wellsville last Friday night. Columbiana still has 12 wins including that big one over Southern Local earlier this month.