CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s baseball season came to an end on Thursday with a 5-0 loss to North Canton Hoover in the Division I District Championship game at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium.

The Spartans, who have scored 13 runs over the last three tournament games, managed just two hits against the Vikings.

Hoover scored first in the third inning on a throwing error by Boardman. The Vikings then added four runs in the fourth, including a two-run triple by Deacon Heather.

Boardman finishes the season with a 17-13-1 overall record. Hoover improves to 18-7 and will advance to the regional semifinals next week in Louisville.