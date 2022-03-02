EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – Brush knocked off Boardman 66-37 Wednesday night in the Division I boys’ basketball district semifinals at Euclid High School.

The Spartans were outscored 15-4 in the third quarter, which put the game out of reach.

Trey DePietro led Boardman with 9 points while Luke Ryan added 8. David D’Altorio scored 5 points with Ben Alvarico finishing with 4.

Carter Mraz, Brady DePietro and Tommy Nawrocki chipped in with 3 points apiece for the Spartans.

Boardman finishes the season with a record of 15-9.