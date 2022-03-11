COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman High School boys bowling team finished fourth in the OHSAA Division I state bowling tournament on Friday.

The Spartans reached the semifinals before falling 3-2 to Centerville.

Boardman took two of the first three matches before dropping the final two, which ended their season.

Boardman bowlers on Friday were Rees Beckman, Daniel Enright, Austin Rule, Don Bagdassarian and Nick Morar.

Sixteen teams qualified for the state tournament with the final eight reaching seeded play. The Spartans were seeded sixth heading into bracket play.