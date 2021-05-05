Boardman basketball’s leading scorer makes college choice official

Boardman Senior Ethan Andersen has signed to continue his basketball career in the college ranks at Marietta.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Senior Ethan Andersen has signed to continue his basketball career in the college ranks at Marietta. 

Last season, Andersen averaged a team-high 12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game for the Spartans.

Anderson was a two-time All-AAC selection and was named Player of the Year in the conference this past season.

In addition, he was named Second Team All-NEO Inland, as well as Honorable Mention All Ohio.

An Academic All-Ohio honoree, Andersen has posted a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked first in his graduating class.

