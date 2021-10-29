Boardman basketball standout to be inducted into Hall of Fame

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (WKBN) – Boardman graduate and basketball standout Theresa Luedeke, formerly Theresa Valley, is being inducted into the Geneva College Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 30.

Luedeke is a 1998 Geneva College graduate. While at Geneva, Luedeke recorded 1,342 points and 670 rebounds, ranking her in the top five of Geneva women’s basketball players at the time of graduation.

Luedeke was also a two-time NAIA all-district player.

Luedeke is one of 13 people to be inducted into the 2021 class.

COURTESY: GENEVA ATHLETICS