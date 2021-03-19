Boardman baseball seeks bounce-back year with plenty of experience returning

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spartans are seeking a bounce-back year after finishing in the middle of the pack two years ago (3rd place in 2019).

Coach Joe Gabriel is closing in on 100-wins for his career. He’s 13 wins shy of the 100-victory plateau.

“We’ll need to get off to a good start to gain confidence and momentum,” Gabriel said. “We finished the last half of 2019 very strong. We need to pick [that same momentum] back up. We’ll need our seniors to lead the way and get contributions from some of our younger and talented players.”

A large senior class should help the Spartans into the new season. CJ Cordon (OF), Patrick Hubert (P), John Hyde (C), Carmine LaManna (OF), Nate Fleming (OF), Marco Stilliana (OF), Jimmy Whippo (P/3B) and Ty Ventresco (1B/C/P) are all returning as seniors this season. Junior Jason Triveri also is back to play outfield and add a left hander on the hill.

Gabriel said, “Our pitching staff will be inexperienced but very talented with a lot of depth. Jimmy Whippo, Jason Triveri and Guy Young will need to take big steps forward on the mound for us to have success. We’ll also need Patrick Hubert to step up and play a big role as a senior. Stephen Conti, Griffin Widrig, Seth Cervello, Gavin Hyde and Ty Ventresco will also need to give us innings.”

“We’re bringing back depth at the catcher with Cervello and Johnny Hyde leading the way,” Gabriel said. “Luke Leonard is in the mix for behind the dish also. Our outfield will have experience with Nate Fleming, Marco Stilliana and Triveri, who all saw time as freshmen and sophomores at varsity, while Carmine Lamanna, CJ Cordon and Patrick Hubert provide a lot of depth. Our infield is inexperienced but very talented defensively. Widrig and Dascenzo glove it well along with Ventresco at first base. Whippo will get the nod at third base as a senior; however, we have depth there with Anthony Butto, Gavin Hyde and Aiden Miller.”

Boardman Spartans Baseball preview

Coach: Joe Gabriel, 8th season

2019 Record: 16-13 (4-4), 3rd place in AAC

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Marlington

Mar. 29 – Fitch

Mar. 30 – at Fitch

Apr. 1 – Marlington

Apr. 5 – at St. Edward

Apr. 8 – LaBrae

Apr. 9 – Twinsburg

Apr. 10 – at Ursuline

Apr. 15 – Columbiana

Apr. 16 – at Hoover

Apr. 17 – Champion

Apr. 19 – at Howland

Apr. 20 – Howland

Apr. 22 – at Poland

Apr. 24 – at Nordonia

Apr. 26 – Canfield

Apr. 27 – at Canfield

Apr. 29 – at Strongsville

Apr. 30 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

May 3 – at Harding

May 4 – Harding

May 6 – at South Range

May 7 – at Champion

May 8 – at Hoban

May 10 – at Alliance

May 12 – Hoban

May 14 – at Lowellville

May 15 – Springfield