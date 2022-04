BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was going to cost the Boardman Booster club nearly $700 for new equipment for the baseball team, so some players decided to make it themselves instead.



Five baseball players — Kevin Pekkanen, Caleb Satterfield, Martin Stachowicz, Jason Triveri and Isaiah Torres — are taking a woodshop class. They made a helmet and bat organizer from scratch to finish.

It took them about four weeks.

It was installed just in time for their home opener.