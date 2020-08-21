Boardman Athletics shares new stadium guidelines with Spartan fans

Fans can sit in groups of up to four people

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Athletic Department shared a video for Spartan fans that are getting ready to return to the stadium this season.

Designated seats were marked with X’s throughout Spartan Stadium to keep fans distanced and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can sit in groups of up to four people.

Everyone must keep their mask on during events.

If anyone does not comply with the guidelines, they will be asked to leave Spartan Stadium.

“This is for the players. If we are going to have a fall season and we’re going to have spectators at that season, we need you to follow these rules,” said assistant athletic director Jeff Hammerton.

