Boardman all-state thrower makes college choice official

Jonah Bacho, Boardman Spartan, signs letter of intent to Mount Union

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Jonah Bacho has officially signed to continue his track and field career at Mount Union.

This past season, he finished in eighth place in Ohio in the shot put with a throw of 54’10”.

For his efforts this season, Bacho earned All-State and Academic All-State honors.

He also won a district championship, and likewise was named All-Conference.

Bacho was Boardman’s first thrower to place at the state meet since NFL All-Pro Center Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers) did so back in 2009.

