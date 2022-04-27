BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman soccer standout Cole Congson has officially signed to continue his career at Wheeling University in West Virginia.



Congson, a four-year letter winner for the Spartans, earned District and Conference Player of the Year honors this season, and was likewise named Mr. Youngstown which is the top award for best soccer player in all divisions and counties in the Youngstown District.

The Spartan standout was also First Team All Ohio this season after scoring 32 goals and leading the Spartans to a 12-5-2 record.



He was named to the All-District Team three years in a row and also named All-AAC two years.