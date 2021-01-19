Boardman All-State runner bound for the college ranks

Among his career honors are being named 2021 All Ohio as well as the 2021 AAC Runner of the Year.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Frank Bero has officially signed with Stetson University in Florida to continue his running career in the college ranks.

In cross-country, Bero has a career best time of 16:00, ranking him 10th all-time in Boardman program history.

Bero is a four-year letter winner and a three-time regional qualifier.

He is also a two-time State qualifier and a three-time AAC First-Team selection.