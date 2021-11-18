Boardman adds autographed jerseys from professional alumni to their athletic hall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A quick glance at the trophy case will show you the proud history of athletics at Boardman high school. Now, that hallway includes five autographed jerseys donated by former athletes that have played on sports biggest stage.

“I think it’s long overdue,” says Boardman athletic director Marco Marinucci. “When you come into a basketball game or a volleyball game, you see that and say ‘Oh I didn’t realize Corey Linsley went to Boardman’. I think they really appreciate what we did, and obviously, we appreciate what they’ve done here at Boardman.”

The jerseys include Dave Dravecky, who played eight years of major league baseball in the 1980s. He won 64 games and was named an All-Star with Padres.

Steve Vallos was a First Team All-American at Wake Forest and spent eight years in the NFL with six different teams.

John Greco played 11 years in the league. He was drafted in the 3rd round and played in 121 games, most of which came in Cleveland.

Corey Linsley was a 5th round draft pick out of Ohio State. After eight solid seasons, he’s still playing in the NFL and was named an All-Pro last year.

And Bernie Kosar is a household name in the Valley. He was a national champion in college, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cleveland Browns and Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys.

“When you think about the amount of students that have come out of Boardman, and who have made it, there you have it,” says Marinucci. “I want our kids to understand this is a difficult thing, but it’s reachable if you commit time and if you’re one hundred percent in. You never know what could happen.”