Boardman 9U keeps season alive, sets up winner-take-all District Championship

With the win, Boardman forces a third and decisive game for the 9U Championship Friday night

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 9U All Star baseball team held off a late charge from Poland to win, 5-4 Thursday at the Fields of Dreams.

Since Poland won the first meeting between these two teams, it was considered a “what if” game, as Boardman had the chance to force a decisive third game with a victory.

The Boardman boys did just that after racing out to a 3-1 lead after the 1st inning. Poland would make things interesting though, rallying to take the lead in the 5th inning before Boardman responded in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.

The grudge match will take place Friday at 6 PM back at the Fields of Dreams, with the 9U District Championship on the line.