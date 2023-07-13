RALEIGH, North Carolina (WKBN) – Boardman native Laurie Henes was named Director of Track and Field/Cross Country at North Carolina State University on Wednesday.

She will now lead and direct the men’s and women’s Wolfpack track and field programs while continuing her role as head coach of women’s cross country.

Henes is a 1988 Boardman High School graduate and a six-time Ohio track and cross country state champion for the Lady Spartans.

She is the only coach in NC State school history to lead the cross country team to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. She likewise earned consecutive National Coach of the Year honors in the process.

Henes will continue her role as head coach along with her new responsibilities overseeing the men’s and women’s track and field programs.

As the women’s track and field coach, she coached her daughter Elly to a national championship in the 5,000 meters.

NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan had the highest praise for Henes.

“Laurie is an elite coach, an elite recruiter and an elite leader,” Corrigan said. “Her passion for the sport, our student-athletes and our university is truly remarkable.”

Henes will begin her new role beginning in the 2023-24 season.

As a competitor, Henes won the NCAA 5,000-meter national title as a competitor at the 1991 outdoor championships. She set school and conference records while winning the indoor 5,000 meters at the ACC championships in 1991 and finished third at the NCAA indoor meet.

In 1996, she was a finalist at the U.S. Olympic Trials at 10,000 meters.