WHITESTOWN, Indiana (WKBN) – The Boardman 12U Little League Softball Team defeated Illinois 5-1 on Wednesday night in the Central Region Softball Tournament.

Emma Davies led the way in the circle for Boardman. She tossed a complete game with a total of nine strikeouts. Davies allowed just one run on five hits without allowing a walk in the victory.

Boardman took the lead for good in the first inning on a pair of RBI groundouts by Addie Rudge and Addie Volosin.

Boardman advances to face Missouri on Thursday at 4 p.m.