WHITESTOWN, Indiana (WKBN) – The Boardman 12U Little League softball team fell to Missouri 5-2 on Thursday evening in the semifinals of the Central Region Softball Tournament.

Emily Swantek and Addie Rudge each drove in a run in the setback for Boardman.

Boardman pitcher Emma Davies tossed five innings in the circle, finishing the game with five strikeouts.

Boardman will next play Indiana in an elimination game Friday morning.

Entering play on Thursday, Boardman had been undefeated in regional play.