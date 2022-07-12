ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 12U Little League softball team captured the Ohio Major League State Championship on Tuesday by topping Clay 14-2.

Last week, Boardman topped Canfield in the District 2 Little League 12U championship at the Fields of Dreams.

The Boardman offense continues to roll, scoring 25 runs in their last two games.

They advance to the Central Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana from July 25 to July 29.

The winner of the Central Region Tournament will advance to the Little League Softball World Series.