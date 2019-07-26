Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball eliminated from state tournament

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman fell to New Albany, 9-3 in the 12-U Little League Baseball State Tournament in New Albany, Ohio Thursday night.
The loss eliminates Boardman from the state tournament.
Boardman finishes the tournament run with a record of 3-2.
