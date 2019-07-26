Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball eliminated from state tournament

The Boardman 12U Little League Baseball team is gearing up to play at State this weekend in New Albany, Ohio.

Boardman fell to New Albany 9-3 Thursday night.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman fell to New Albany, 9-3 in the 12-U Little League Baseball State Tournament in New Albany, Ohio Thursday night.

The loss eliminates Boardman from the state tournament.

Boardman finishes the tournament run with a record of 3-2.

Coverage of Boardman 12-U’s road to state:

Movin’ on: Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball rolls to another win at state

Stayin’ alive: Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball blanks Ashtabula

Gearing up: Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball preps for state tournament