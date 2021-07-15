Boardman 10U Little Leaguers claim district championship

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman rallied past Poland 7-5 in the 10U District Championship game on Thursday evening at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

Boardman took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Ricky Gozur.

Poland answered back with four runs in the second inning, capped off by a Keaton Gomon two-run double. Poland led 4-1 at that point.

But Boardman roared back shortly thereafter and held on for the win.

Dom Italiano tallied three hits for Boardman, Jordan Hodge drove in a pair of runs and Ricky Gozur and Ben Malaska each drove in one run.

With the victory, Boardman advances to the 10U Little League State Tournament, which will be held at the Field of Dreams in Boardman, Ohio, running July 24-31.