Bo Pelini: ‘We got our a– kicked;’ Top-ranked NDSU rolls past Youngstown State in lopsided game

YSU fell behind early and could not recover against the top-ranked Bison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-ranked team in the FCS North Dakota State came to Youngstown State’s Stambaugh Stadium and throttled the Penguins Saturday night 56-17.

The 56 points is the second most ever scored against YSU.

Watch the video above to see the highlights and hear from a frustrated YSU head coach Bo Pelini after the game.

Penguins quarterback Nate Mays suffered a severe ankle injury in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

YSU falls to 5-4 overall and just 1-4 in the MVFC.

The Penguins will travel to South Dakota next Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff.