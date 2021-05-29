Blue Jays rip Indians 11-2, game shortened by nasty weather

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Eli Morgan delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning while battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to an 11-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a game called in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Panik connected for a two-run homer in the third inning to make it 6-2 against Eli Morgan, who may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else.

The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable for both teams, the umpires and fans.

