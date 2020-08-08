Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park canceled

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational that is held annually at the Buhl Park has been canceled.

Barry McLaughlin, cross country coach and director of the invitational, called it a “heart-wrenching decision” that did not come easily for the boosters.

He said government and CDC guidelines on crowd sizes would not allow the park to host the event as there would be no way to control how many people were entering.

McClaughlin said boosters are coming up with a unique virtual alternative to the invitation. He said through the virtual event, elementary, junior high and high school runners will still be able to participate in the event.