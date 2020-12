Gary Satterwhite III is heading to Duquesne to continue his academic and playing career

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell lineman Gary Satterwhite III will continue his football and academic career at Duquesne University.

Satterwhite made the announcement Monday via Twitter.

Satterwhite was a member of the WKBN Five Blocks of Granite this past year.

He was also a member of the Steelers’ back-to-back state championship runs in 2018 and 2019.