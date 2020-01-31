Bledsoe leads East past Grand River; registers 1st back-to-back wins

John Clay has averaged 18.5 points in his last two games

Following their win over Mooney on Tuesday, East improves to 5-13

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time this season, East wins back-to-back games following their 67-44 victory this evening over Grand River Academy. Ramere Bledsoe led the Golden Bears with 23 points. John Clay tallied 19 points. In 5 of his last 6 games, Clay’s posted 16 points or more.

Next up, East (5-13) will welcome Ursuline on Tuesday.

Grand River Academy is set to meet NEOCP tomorrow and then visit Ashtabula St. John on Monday.