Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Bledsoe leads East past Grand River; registers 1st back-to-back wins

Sports

John Clay has averaged 18.5 points in his last two games

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown East Golden Bears basketball

Following their win over Mooney on Tuesday, East improves to 5-13

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time this season, East wins back-to-back games following their 67-44 victory this evening over Grand River Academy. Ramere Bledsoe led the Golden Bears with 23 points. John Clay tallied 19 points. In 5 of his last 6 games, Clay’s posted 16 points or more.

Next up, East (5-13) will welcome Ursuline on Tuesday.

Grand River Academy is set to meet NEOCP tomorrow and then visit Ashtabula St. John on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com