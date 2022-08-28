DAYTONA, Fla. (WKBN) – The entire 2022 NASCAR Cup Series builds up to Cup Playoffs, where the top 16 drivers qualify for a 10 race playoff series to crown the eventual champion.

Ryan Blaney, son of Hartford native Dave Blaney, was sitting as the 16th driver in the cup standings entering the Coke Zero Sugar 300 at Daytona with 779 total points.

He secured the final spot while surviving multiple big wrecks in the field.

Entering the final restart, Austin Dillion and Martin Truex Jr were first and second respectively, a result that would have eliminated Blaney.

But in a wild turn of events, Dillion overtook Blaney’s teammate Austin Cindric with three laps to go after a bump from behind.

He took the checkered flag to shoot up the standings and qualified on the final day, taking Truex Jr’s spot.

Blaney survived the final day push by 3 total points and now qualifies for his sixth playoff appearance.

Dillion will race next in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in the first playoff race as a 7 seed Sept. 4.