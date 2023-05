CONCORD, N.C. (WKBN) – Hartford native Ryan Blaney won the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday.

The victory snapped a 59 race winless streak for Blaney, who picked up his first win on Memorial Day weekend.

Blaney led for 163 laps in the race that was postponed on Sunday due to weather.

Rounding out the top-10 were: William Byron, Martin Truex, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon and Zane Smith.