FORT WORTH, Texas (WKBN) – Ryan Blaney, son of Hartford native Dave Blaney, captured a win in the Nascar All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

It is Blaney’s first win of 2022.

He grabbed the win in Stage 3 and cruised to the win in the final stage.

It is Blaney’s eighth win of his career and first win in the All-Star race.

Last year, he collected three wins and advanced to Round 8 in the NASCAR playoffs.

With the win, Blaney gets $1 million in prize money.