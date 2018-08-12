Black Bears rally past Scrappers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) - West Virginia topped Mahoning Valley 9-3 in New York-Penn League action Saturday evening in Morgantown.



The Scrappers got on the board in the first inning when Mitch Reeves notched an RBI single giving Mahoning Valley a 1-0 lead.

After the Black Bears tied the game with a solo homer in the second, they would take the lead for good in the fourth. With two outs, Nick Valaika reached on a throwing error to extend the inning. The next batter, Daniel Amaral singled to drive in two and put the Black Bears on top for good.



Yeffersson Yannuzzi (0-1) started and took the loss in 4.1 innings of work. He allowed four runs, (one earned), on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.



With the Auburn Doubledays loss to State College, the Scrappers still lead the Pinckney Division by two games.



The Scrappers (32-21) conclude the road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Black Bears before taking off for the All-Star break. First pitch is set for 4:05 with Cameron Mingo getting the start.



The Scrappers return home for a doubleheader with the Auburn Doubledays on August 15th.

