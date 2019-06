YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Zach Nolf has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Bethany College.

Nolf is a four-year starter, and hitting .430 at the plate this season. On the mound, he has five wins with 70 strikeouts and only four walks in 48 innings. Opponents are batting just .200 against him.

Nolf will pitch for the Bison next season and major in physical therapy.