CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Birmingham Stallions completed their quest at a repeat, beating the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12 in the USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Led by the son of legendary football coach and East Liverpool grad Lou Holtz, the Stallions and Skip Holtz finish the season 8-2. Holtz is now 17-3 with two USFL titles in his two seasons at the helm.

Former Steelers receiver Deon Cain won the most valuable player award after posting 171 all-purpose yards, with four catches for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

Stallions quarterback Alex McGough finished the day 16-23 for 230 yards and four touchdowns for the league’s regular season MVP.

Pittsburgh finishes the season 4-6 after making a late run to the championship game.