CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been suspended following a major injury to a Bills player.

The game was suspended with 5:58 left to play in the first quarter.

With the Bengals leading 7-3 in the first quarter, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wideout Tee Higgins near midfield, got up, then collapsed to the ground.

Initially, the two teams went into the locker room for nearly an hour before the NFL officially suspended the game on Monday night.

As of now, it is unknown when the game will resume.

The NFL says that Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Hospital.

According to ESPN reports, medical personnel were doing CPR on Hamlin for multiple minutes.

He was taken off the field in an ambulance.

After 23 minutes, the NFL suspended the game.

Hamlin is in his second season in the NFL and is a Pittsburgh area native. The 24-year old played at Pitt in college and was a 6th round pick of Buffalo in 2021.