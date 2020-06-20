Bill Sferra Fastpitch Classic set for Monday in Liberty

The top high school softball seniors from Mahoning and Trumbull counties will square off one last time at Liberty Township Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning-Trumbull County Senior All-Star Softball game is still on for 2020.

Officials announced that the annual Bill Sferra Fastpitch Classic will be played this Monday, June 22 at Liberty Township Park. They will play one nine-inning game, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Below is a list of the players participating this year.

Mahoning & Trumbull County High School Senior Fastpitch All Stars

(*) – denotes playing in college



#21 Emma Ericson – Ursuline – YSU – P/1B

#6 Allison Smith – Champion – Ohio State University – P (*)

#31 Megan Ward – McDonald – Dayton University – SS (*)

#13 Cailey Titus – McDonald – YSU – OF

#21 Breanna Elser – Chalker – Cleveland State – IF/OF (*)

#1 Brook Bobbey – Poland – St. Bonaventure – CF (*)

#3 Kali Gross – Poland – Case Western Reserve – P/IF (*)

#21 Ally Nittoli – Poland – Mount Union – 1B (*)

#5 Rachel Wolfe – Poland – Ohio State – OF

#2 Lena Wallace – Mathews – John Carroll – P/OF

#25 Emma Smalley – Mathews – Kent State – CF

# 33 Alyssa Serensky – Western Reserve – Bethany College – SS (*)

#23 Emma Heater – Western Reserve – Westminster College – 3B/LF

#22 Hailey Smarr – Western Reserve – YSU – OF

#2 Morgan Domitian – Western Reserve – Kent State – C

#1 Sydney Durkin – Girard – Baldwin Wallace – 2B/LF

#14 Maddie Filisky – Mooney – University of Cincinnati – P/1B

#8 Elise Armile – Mooney – University of Cincinnati – OF

#4 Caitlin Perry – Mooney – YSU – OF/C

#3 Carley Francis – Mooney – YSU – OF

#15 Ashley Mickey – Fitch – Ohio State University – 2B

#21 Kaitlyn Evanko – Fitch – YSU – 3rd/P

#44 Jenna Chmelik – Fitch – Capitol University – C (*)

#1 Maddie Bova – Struthers – YSU – 2B/SS

#8 Renee Leonard – Struthers – YSU – OF

#4 Jackie Adler – Hubbard – Otterbien University – SS/2B (*)

#16 Lexi Flower – Hubbard – Kent Trumbull – OF

#26 Kali Dudich – South Range – Kent State – 1B/C

#13 Emily Protain – South Range – YSU – 1B/OF

#7 Destiny Goldner – Labrae – Kent State – OF/C

#27 Natalie Sisler – Labrae – YSU – C/1B

#28 Sydney Pearce – Labrae – Ohio State University – 1B/C