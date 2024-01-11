(WKBN)- Longtime NFL head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways as of Thursday, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Belichick’s tenure in New England lasted over 20 years, and he is regarded as one of the most successful NFL head coaches of all time.

He won a record six Super Bowl titles as a head coach with quarterback Tom Brady. He has the most NFL playoff victories as a head coach (31) and he is the third in regular season wins (302).

Belichick previously was an assistant with the New York Jets and New York Giants. He was also the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1996.

Since Brady left the Patriots in 2020, the Patriots have declined under Belichick’s direction. In 2023, New England finished with an AFC-worst record of 4-13.

At this time, no announcement has been made regarding whether or not Belichick will coach elsewhere.