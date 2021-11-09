Big win for YSU Women in season opener

YPSILANTI, Michigan (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball team started the season with a 70-67 victory over Eastern Michigan Tuesday afternoon.

The Penguins had five players finish in double figures. Senior Chelsea Olson, senior Lilly Ritz, sophomore Malia Magestro and junior Paige Shy led the team with 13 points each. Sophomore guard Lexi Wagner added 11 points for the Penguins.

Eastern Michigan was led by Areanna Combs, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

The Penguins connected on 11 three-pointers in the game and shot 50% from behind the arc as a team.

The YSU women will now return to Youngstown for their home opener next Monday. The Penguins will host the University of Akron at 7 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.