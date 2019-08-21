LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Big win alert: Lakeview boys take down Canfield in season opener

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview boys soccer team came up with a huge 2-1 win over Canfield in their season opener Tuesday at Bob Dove Field.

The Bulldogs set the tone early in the first half with a goal from Jake Busefink to make it a 1-0 score at halftime.

Canfield evened things up in the second half with a goal from Aren Villano. But Lakeview answered right back with the go-ahead goal from Joshua Collins that proved to be the game winner.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 1-0, while Canfield drops to 0-2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com