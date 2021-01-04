Big week results in Horizon League Player of the Week honors for YSU standout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball senior Naz Bohannon has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week the conference announced Monday.
Bohannon averaged 27.5 points per game this past week with 9.5 rebounds per game.
He scored a career-high 32 points in the Penguins win over Green Bay on Friday.
It is Bohannon’s first weekly conference award and is the first YSU men’s player to be named Player of the Week since Cameron Morse in 2018.
He ranks second in the Horizon League in scoring (18.0 ppg), field-goal percentage (.571) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) this season.
More headlines from WKNB.com:
- DeWine backs off veto threat, signs ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill
- Meal train set up for surviving family members of New Year’s Day house fire in Warren
- Pa. restaurants get ready to reset, reopen and hopefully recover
- New York district remains without representation as Congress enters new session
- Calvin Don Stauffer, Warren, Ohio