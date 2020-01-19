Big week of hoops with Selection Sunday just 21 days away

Conference play heats up this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three weeks from today is selection Sunday. On February 9, schools from all over the state of Ohio will have their maps to Columbus drawn. Thirteen area schools have reached the double-digit win plateau so far this season.

Many intriguing matchups will take place this week. Boardman and Harding meet for the first time this season on Tuesday. The state-ranked Spartans (#10) will play host to the Raiders. Harding has won 7 of their last 8 outings. Each are 3-0 in the Red Tier.

This Friday, Newton Falls tangles with rival-LaBrae in an anticipated Blue Tier battle. Newton Falls is 12-1 and has not lost since December 6. The Tigers are in first place (6-0) as LaBrae is riding a 6-game win streak and is right behind the leader at 5-1.

Also, Friday is the rematch of the Poland-Struthers game which ended in a overtime victory for the Bulldogs the first time around (57-52). This time, the winner will take sole possession of first place in the Northeast 8.

In the MVAC, McDonald plays host to Waterloo on Friday. On December 17, the Vikings edged the Blue Devils by 4 points (63-59). McDonald has run off 8 consecutive wins. Both are 7-1 in the league.

Across the border in Region 7, first place is on the line this Friday as Kennedy Catholic travels to Erie to take on McDowell. Both schools are 3-0 in league play.

2019-20 Boys Basketball Standings (Through January 18)

All-American Conference – Red Tier

10 Boardman – 3-0 (10-0)

Harding – 3-0 (10-5)

Fitch – 2-2 (6-6)

Canfield- 0-3 (7-6)

Howland – 0-3 (3-9)

All-American Conference – Blue Tier

Newton Falls – 6-0 (12-1)

LaBrae – 5-1 (9-3)

Champion – 3-3 (7-6)

Liberty – 3-3 (5-8)

Crestview – 2-4 (4-9)

Brookfield – 1-5 (7-8)

Campbell Memorial – 1-5 (3-10)

Northeast 8 Conference

Struthers – 6-1 (10-1)

Poland – 6-1 (8-4)

Lakeview – 4-3 (7-7)

Girard – 4-3 (5-8)

South Range – 3-4 (8-4)

Jefferson – 2-5 (4-7)

Niles – 2-5 (3-9)

Hubbard – 1-6 (4-7)

Steel Valley Conference

Chaney – 4-0 (10-3)

Mooney – 2-1 (6-6)

Ursuline – 1-2 (6-8)

East – 0-4 (3-11)

Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

7 McDonald – 7-1 (13-1)

Waterloo – 7-1 (12-1)

Springfield – 5-3 (7-5)

Mineral Ridge – 5-4 (8-5)

Sebring – 4-4 (9-4)

Western Reserve – 2-6 (5-9)

Jackson-Milton – 2-7 (5-9)

Lowellville – 1-7 (6-7)

Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference

Southern – 6-1 (11-1)

Columbiana – 6-1 (11-3)

Lisbon – 4-2 (5-8)

Wellsville – 3-3 (5-6)

East Palestine – 3-3 (3-8)

Leetonia – 1-7 (3-10)

United – 0-6 (0-11)

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Bristol – 8-0 (9-2)

Pymatuning Valley – 6-1 (10-3)

Windham – 5-2 (5-7)

Mathews – 5-3 (8-6)

Lordstown – 4-3 (4-8)

Badger – 2-6 (3-10)

Newbury – 2-6 (4-9)

Maplewood – 1-6 (2-10)

Southington – 1-7 (1-13)

Eastern Buckeye Conference

West Branch – 6-1 (11-3)

Marlington – 5-2 (7-6)

Carrollton – 4-2 (7-4)

Alliance – 4-3 (7-6)

Canton South – 2-5 (4-9)

Salem – 2-5 (2-10)

Minerva – 1-6 (5-9)

Others

East Liverpool – 10-3

Beaver Local – 10-6

Heartland Christian – 5-8

Valley Christian – 3-9

Warren JFK – 2-10

Region 2

Farrell – 6-0 (7-5)

Lakeview – 5-1 (9-6)

Rocky Grove – 3-3 (8-7)

West Middlesex – 3-3 (5-9)

Wilmington – 3-3 (5-9)

Reynolds – 1-5 (5-9)

Mercer – 0-6 (4-9)

Region 5

Hickory – 9-0 (11-3)

Franklin – 7-2 (12-2)

Sharon – 7-2 (9-5)

Grove City – 6-3 (9-6)

Sharpsville – 5-4 (8-6)

Conneaut – 3-6 (6-8)

Greenville – 2-7 (4-11)

George Junior Republic – 1-7 (2-11)

Slippery Rock – 0-9 (1-14)

Region 7

Eric McDowell – 3-0 (11-2)

Kennedy Catholic – 3-0 (10-3)

Cathedral Prep – 1-2 (8-5)

Meadville – 0-2 (10-4)

Erie – 0-3 (7-7)

WPIAL Section 2 (AAAA)

Blackhawk – 6-1 (6-7)

Ambridge – 5-1 (9-3)

Quaker Valley – 4-2 (10-3)

New Castle – 4-2 (9-5)

Central Valley – 3-4 (7-6)

Beaver – 1-6 (4-10)

Hopewell – 0-7 (6-10)