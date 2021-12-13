YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State guard Dwayne Cohill has been named Horizon League Co-Player of the Week after big performances against Central Michigan and Canisius last week.

Cohill averaged 19 points in the two games with six and a half rebounds.

He scored 20 points on eight of 14 shooting in the win over Central Michigan, which was the Penguins’ first win over a MAC team since 2016.

Cohill followed that with 18 points and 11 rebounds in YSU’s blowout win over Canisius on Saturday. It was his first career double-double.

Youngstown State has won four straight games and return to action Saturday against Westminster.