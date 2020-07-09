Big Ten to play only conference games this fall

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State coach Ryan Day watches during the second half of the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and a salary bump, the university said Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – The Big Ten Conference has decided to play only conference games this fall for all sports, including football.

Eliminating non-conference games will cut travel costs, helping defray the cost of testing for COVID-19.

The change would eliminate one of the marquee matchups on the slate, as Ohio State was set to visit Oregon on Sept. 12.

The Big Ten issues the following statement on Thursday afternoon: