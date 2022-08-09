CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It did not take long for Broc Lowry to make an immediate impression when he stepped on the varsity football field at Canfield for his sophomore season.

“You know, we felt early on, you know, everything he was doing, he was going to be a special player for us,” Canfield Head Coach Mike Pavlansky said.

And special…Lowry has indeed become. He enters his senior season with the Cardinals as the program’s single-season passing leader with more than 19-hundred yards through the air last fall. He also rushed for just under 800 yards with 30 total touchdowns.

It’s success that earned him a scholarship to the college football ranks in the Big 10 at Indiana.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m proud of what I’ve done so far, but, you know, I try to just, like, focus on myself and my teammates really,” Lowry said. “I don’t like to take like big picture like that. I like to just focus one game at a time, one season. But yeah, I’m definitely proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

“He’s great,” Senior Lineman A.J. Murphy said. “I would I would not want to play for anybody else in there. I mean, I’d play for him. Any of you could take any quarterback locally. I’d choose him every single day.”

“He’s obviously, you know, one of the best athletes ever to come out of Canfield,” Pavlansky added. “There’s no doubt about that. He is one of the best leaders we’ve ever coached, got a great work ethic. And his teammates just follow him.”

Lowry will be surrounded by skill, with junior Danny Inglis leading a bevvy of ball-carriers in the backfield.



Paving the way for the Cardinals up front is 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman A.J. Murphy who anchors the line at right tackle.

“We try to be the most dominant unit on the field,” Murphy said. “So we know we need to begin movement, push people back, you know, if we can, you know, if we can average four yards of rush, you know, every play, we should be good.”

Canfield will kickoff the 2022 regular season on Friday, Aug. 19 on the road at West Branch at 7 p.m.

“The expectations are always the same for us,” Pavlansky revealed. “You know, you want to beat your rival, you want to qualify for the playoffs, and obviously you want to go as far as possible into that state championship. If you’re lucky enough and healthy enough, that doesn’t change around here. That’s who we are and what we believe in. And, you know, this this group of guys are working real hard at that.”