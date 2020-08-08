Big Ten Conference continuing to evaluate protocols during preseason practices

According to the Big Ten Conference, it will continue to evaluate its protocols before determining how to move forward with the season

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(WKBN) – The Big Ten Conference on Saturday released the precautions that it’s taking as the fall sports season approaches.

According to the conference, it received guidance from its “Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”

Until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) during the transition through preseason practices.

All other fall sports will continue to work locally with team doctors and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity, as necessary, based on current medical protocols.

