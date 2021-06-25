Big Ten bound: Boardman football standout commits to Purdue

Big 22 Contender: Get to know Boardman's Terence Thomas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior standout Terence Thomas has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Purdue in the Big Ten Conference.

He chose to play for the Boilermakers over Boston College. Thomas is being recruited as an athlete and may play offense or defense in the college ranks.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at Boardman, Thomas accounted for a total of 1,162 all-purpose yards with 17 total touchdowns.

He passed for 380 yards, 655 rushing yards and 165 receiving yards for the Spartans.

