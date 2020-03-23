Big start for Big O! How West Virginia’s Tshiebwe fared as a freshman

In just 31 games, the Kennedy Catholic grad has already left a dent in the Mountaineers' record book

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Although abbreviated, it was still a breakout year for West Virginia freshman Oscar Tshiebwe. In just 31 games, the Kennedy Catholic grad has already left a dent in the Mountaineers’ record book.

Tshiebwe averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks per game his senior season at Kennedy Catholic.

He was also named a McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year, as well as being a member of WKBN’s Starting 5 and finishing his high school career as a two-time state champion.